Bears Ready for Whatever TCU Brings on Saturday

WACO, Texas — The 12th-ranked Baylor Bears enter their rivalry game with TCU not knowing what to expect at quarterback for the Frogs.

TCU’s Max Duggan hurt his hand last Saturday against Oklahoma State, and it is unclear if or how much he will be able to play on Saturday.

TCU beat Baylor in Waco last year after Michael Collins went down with an injury early in the game, so Baylor knows whoever is at quarterback, Gary Patterson will have something for the Bears.

“We know that there are a threat, and they can beat us on any given day,” sophomore defensive back JT Woods said. “They’re very talented, they can put whoever they need a quarterback I know they had Jalen Reagor in the wildcat, so they could probably do wildcat all game and still give us, a run for our money.”

The Game against TCU starts a three game stretch against teams Baylor has not beat since 2014, and these are dates Matt Rhule has had circled on his calendar for a long time.

“This was my plan all along,” he said. “I’m not surprised with where we are. Our guys were going to get us to here, now we’re here, we’re going to go on the road and then we’re not sneaking up on anybody anymore. We have to go play a really good TCU team that you know it’s kind of clicking right now. I’m so focused on that because I’ve been focused on this game, or this time of year since early August and really since the schedule came out last year.”

The TCU game is always a big one for the fans but the players are trying to keep the same approach regardless of the opponent.

“Yeah, my freshman and sophomore year, I was definitely listening to the buzz around campus and I let it get to me and stuff but now I’m just, just treating it like every other game,” senior Chris Platt said.

TCU and Baylor have each played each other more than anyone else in their history.