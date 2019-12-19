Bears Sign 11 on First Day of December Window

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Eleven of the nation’s top high school and junior college football players have signed to play for Baylor in the Class of 2020, head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday.

Included in the group are three players that will enroll at Baylor in January for the spring semester. Nine of the 11 additions are from the state of Texas.

The Bears will also be able to sign players through Friday and during the traditional signing window that begins February 5, 2020.

Name Pos. Ht Wt Hometown/Previous School

Jahdae Barron CB 5-10 165 Pflugerville, Texas/Connally HS

Gavin Byers OL 6-5 304 Grapevine, Texas/Colleyville Heritage HS

Drake Dabney TE 6-4 226 Cypress, Texas/Cy Ranch HS

Will Garner LB 6-2 194 Spring, Texas/Klein HS

Mose Jeffery OL 6-4 344 Longview, Texas/Kilgore College

Seth Jones WR 5-11 175 Pearland, Texas/Shadow Creek HS

AJ McCarty CB 5-11 173 Brownwood, Texas/HS

Taye McWilliams RB 6-1 205 Richmond, Texas/Lamar Consolidated HS

Brooks Miller LB 6-1 195 West Monroe, La./HS

Devin Neal, Jr. S 5-11 192 Lexington, Ky./Douglass HS

James Sylvester DE 6-4 243 Newton, Texas/HS

Jahdae Barron (5-10, 165)

CB | Pflugerville, Texas | Connally HS

High School: Played for coach Jason Cecil at Pflugerville Connally HS … District All-Purpose MVP in 2019 … saw time as a wide receiver, defensive back and punt returner as a senior … 41 receptions for 673 yards and six touchdowns … 43 tackles, four breakups and three interceptions … returned one punt for a touchdown … first team All-District in 2018 … two interceptions and 68 tackles as a junior … No. 20 player in Texas and No. 127 player nationally according to 247 Sports … DCTF No. 63 player in Texas … DCTF Top 2020 Defensive back pick … ESPN ranks as No. 89 player in Texas … Rivals’ No. 90 player in Texas … also competed in 100 and 200 meters … picked Baylor over Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas

Personal: Son of Techonia Davis … has five siblings: Trayvon, Deshawn, Teleah, Tamia, Taziah … undecided on major

Gavin Byers (6-5, 304)

OL | Grapevine, Texas | Colleyville Heritage HS

High School: Prepped at Colleyville Heritage High School for coach Colby Goodman … Helped team to a 9-5 record as a senior … Anchored offensive line and a rushing attack that totaled 2,558 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry … graded at 91 percent with 150 knockdowns … three-time All-District honoree … first team all-district selection as a junior and helped Colleyville Heritage reach the state playoffs … No. 142 player in Texas according to ESPN … 247 Sports’ No. 135 in Texas … No. 69 offensive guard in the country … Dallas Morning-News ranked as No. 77 prospect in DFW … DCTF Top 2020 Offensive line pick … Class 5A regional qualifier in the shot put and discus … also a standout basketball player … picked Baylor over Arkansas and Texas Tech

Personal: Son of Roderick and Rhonda Byers … has one sister, Olivia … planning to major in business

Drake Dabney (6-4, 226)

TE | Cypress, Texas | Cy Ranch HS

High School: Played at Cy Ranch (Texas) High School for coach Sean McAuliffe … helped team to 8-4 record in 2019 … 35 receptions for 476 yards and seven touchdowns … two time All-District honoree … one touchdown as a junior … No. 83 player in Texas according to 247 … nation’s No. 25 tight end … ESPN’s No. 102 player in Texas … No. 14 tight end prospect … Ranked No. 71 in Texas by Rivals and its No. 26 tight end … Houston Chronicle’s No. 28 prospect in state … VYPE Hot 100’s No. 41 player … No. 32 on VYPE Super 70 list … Touchdown Club honoree … also played baseball … chose Baylor over Arizona, Arizona State and TCU

Personal: Son of Dennis and Somona Dabney … has one sister, Camry … planning to major in business

Will Garner (6-2, 194)

LB | Spring, Texas | Klein HS

High School: Played at Klein HS for coach Shane Hallmark … Helped team to 5-5 record as a senior … first team All-District pick … 69 total tackles with 6.0 TFL … five QB hurries and three forced fumbles … 3.0 sacks with two breakups and one interception … second team All-District in 2018 … No. 103 player in Texas according to ESPN … 247 Sports ranks as No. 109 in Texas … Rivals’ No. 98 in Texas … VYPE Hot 100 No. 39 … VYPE Super 70 No. 36 … DCTF Top 2020 Linebacker pick … Houston Chronicle ranks as No. 39 in state

Personal: Son of Darrin and Shamara Garner … major is undecided

Mose Jeffery (6-4, 344)

OL | Longview, Texas | Kilgore College

Prior to Baylor: Played for coach Willie Gooden at Kilgore College in Longview, Texas … anchor of offensive line on team that finished 8-2 in 2019 … 2019 first team All-Conference selection … helped team to 10-2 record and Heart of Texas Bowl win in 2018 … graded at 85 percent with 54 knockdowns … No. 8 Junior College player in Texas … No. 143 nationally according to 247 Sports’ JC Top 247 … ESPN’s No. 7 junior college offensive lineman … prepped for coach Kerry Lane at Pine Tree (Texas) High School … lead Pine Tree back to the playoffs for the first time in 16 years … picked Baylor over Iowa State

Personal: Son of Mose and Tiana Jeffery … has two brothers, Quay and Quinn … undecided on major … mid-year enrollee

Seth Jones (5-11, 175)

WR | Pearland, Texas | Shadow Creek HS

High School: Starred at Shadow Creek High School for coach Brad Butler … helped team to state finals as a senior … totaled 38 receptions for 643 yards and nine touchdowns … spent junior season at St. Pius X … finished with 15 receptions for 220 yards in 2018 … played sophomore season at Strake Jesuit in Houston … finished with 31 receptions, 458 yards and three touchdowns … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranks No. 99 in Texas … No. 12 wide receiver … DCTF Top 2020 Wide receiver pick … Rivals ranks as No. 106 in Texas … No. 79 player in Texas according to 247 Sports … Ranked No. 35 in VYPE’s Hot 100 … Houston Chronicle ranks as No. 37 in state … also an all-district basketball player … picked Baylor over Texas A&M, TCU and Utah

Personal: Son of Marcus and Kelli Jones … has one brother, Dane … undecided on major

AJ McCarty (5-11, 173)

CB |Brownwood, Texas | Brownwood HS

High School: All-around contributor at Brownwood High School under coach Sammy Burnett … helped team to 11-2 record and third round of playoffs … three time All-District honoree … 44 receptions for 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior … also had 46 tackles and one interception with six breakups … scored 25 touchdowns in his high school career … selected to the THSCA Academic All-State team … 50 receptions for 757 yards and five scores in 2018 … Was a first-team all-district selection at slot WR as a junior … 40 receptions for 792 receiving yards with nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017 … named the District 3-4A-I Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranks as No. 101 in Texas … No. 11 athlete in the state … DCTF Top 2020 athlete pick … 247 Sports ranks as No. 100 in Texas … ESPN’s No. 127 prospect in Texas … four sport athlete … earned all-district honors in football, basketball and baseball … won 2019 4A state triple jump title with a mark of 47-6 … picked Baylor over Notre Dame

Personal: Son of Adonis and Melissa McCarty … has one brother, Quinten … undecided on major

Taye McWilliams (6-1, 205)

RB | Richmond, Texas | Lamar Consolidated HS

High School: Played for coach Rick LaFavers at Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, Texas … helped team to 9-3 record in 2019 … rushed for 1,582 yards with 19 touchdowns during senior season … added 189 receiving yards with three scores … finished season with three consecutive 200 yard rushing games … voted district Offensive MVP … first team All-District … totaled 743 rushing yards and nine scores in 2018 .. first team all-district honoree as a junior … scored 33 touchdowns in his high school career … also ran track … No. 57 in Texas and No. 28 running back nationally according to 247 Sports … ESPN’s No. 77 player in Texas … No. 40 running back in country … Rivals ranked as No. 37 player in Texas and No. 22 running back in nation … Houston Chronicle ranks as No. 23 in state … DCTF’s No. 32 player in state … No. 4 running back in Texas … DCTF Top 2020 Running back pick … member of DCTF’s Tops in Texas second team … No. 48 in VYPE’s Super 70 … Ranked No. 15 in VYPE’s Hot 100 … picked Baylor over Texas and Texas Tech

Personal: Son of Chuck and Javonna McWilliams … has six siblings: Craig, Marcus, Sean, Anthony, Ethan and Donovan … undecided on major … mid-year enrollee

Brooks Miller (6-1, 195)

LB | West Monroe, La. | West Monroe HS

High School: Played at West Monroe (La.) High School for coach Jerry Arledge … led team to 12-2 record in 2019 … 66 tackles, five breakups and 2.0 TFL … two interceptions and one forced fumble … blocked a punt … preseason All-State as a senior … helped team to state championship appearance and a 14-1 record as a junior … 56 tackles and seven interceptions in 2018 … honorable mention all-state selection … 51 tackles and six interceptions as a sophomore … 247 Sports’ No. 65 player in Louisiana … ESPN ranks as No. 57 in Louisiana … also played soccer … picked Baylor over TCU

Personal: Son of Becky and Kevin Miller … has one brother, Jordan … undecided on major

Devin Neal, Jr. (5-11, 192)

S | Lexington, Ky. | Douglass HS

High School: Played for coach Brian Landis at Frederick Douglass High School … helped team to a 14-1 record and a state championship appearance as a senior … two-time All-District selection … runner up for Kentucky Player of the Year … played both running back and safety … 70 carries for 602 yards and nine touchdowns … 12 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns … 79 tackles, 9.0 TFL and two interceptions … had 55 tackles and one interception as a junior … 247 Sports’ No. 9 player in Kentucky … ESPN’s No. 13-ranked player in state … also ran track

Personal: Son of Devin, Sr. and Ashley Neal … has four siblings: Darius, Darion, Dayla and Darian … undecided on major … relative of NFL safety Jamal Adams

James Sylvester (6-4, 243)

DE | Newton, Texas | Newton HS

High School: Played for coaches Drew Johnston and W.T. Johnston at Newton High School … led team to 11-2 record as a senior … helped team to pair of state championships in 2017-18 … three-time All-District pick … District MVP … earned All-District honors at tight end and defensive end as a senior … 85 tackles and 15.0 sacks in 2019 … added one interception, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns … Class 3A All-State selection in 2018 … 100 tackles and 8.0 sacks as a junior … also returned an interception for a score … 82 tackles and 8.0 sacks during in 2017 … 247Sports’ No. 46 player in Texas and No. 13 weakside defensive end … No. 236 in ESPN300 … ESPN’s No. 36 player in Texas and No. 23 defensive end … Rivals rates as No. 38 player in state and No. 11 weakside defensive end … Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked as No. 35 in Texas and No. 5 defensive end … DCTF Tops in Texas first team selection … DCTF Top 2020 Defensive line pick … also played basketball … picked Baylor over TCU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and LSUPersonal: Son of James and Toni Sylvester … undecided on a major … mid-year enrollee