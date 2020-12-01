Bears Strive to win Final Games of Season

WACO, TX — Dave Aranda put an emphasis on finishing games strong, after giving up late game leads, and in three of their five losses, the Bears lost by one score or less. Just like the team has strived to finish individual games strong, the same goes for the season as a whole. The Bears have two games left, against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, and winning both of those games would do a lot for the team, on and off the field.

“It would validate the effort that’s been put in the last few weeks,” Dave Aranda said. “The cohesiveness that’s there, so the wins would allow us not to have those lows, continue with those highs and build on recruiting, more skill acquisition, because you’re not focusing on other things, and so I feel like we’re all in, and the opportunity is there and we’re thankful for it.”