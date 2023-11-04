WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Home is where the heartbreak is for the Baylor Bears in 2023. The Bears fell to 1-6 at McLane Stadium with a 25-24 loss in overtime to Houston, becoming the only team in the country with as many losses on their home turf this season.

Baylor found its offense once again struggle to get going in the first half, with the Bears not recording a point in the first half for the first time since October 21st in 2021 against Oklahoma State.

Baylor found themselves trailing in the fourth quarter 17-10 but rallied to tie the game with a pivotal first-down conversion on fourth and 18 to prolong a Bears drive that ended in a one-yard touchdown pass from Blake Shapen to freshman Hawkins Polley to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, it didn’t take long for Baylor to find the end zone. Dawson Pendergrass’ one-yard score put the Bears ahead for the first time all afternoon, 24-17 in the first overtime.

However, Houston’s offense came out ready to win the game right then and there. The Cougars got the ball to the Baylor one-yard line before Donovan Smith extended a quarterback sneak over the goal line. From there, the Cougars looked primed to go into a second overtime.

Except Dana Holgersen wasn’t looking to prolong the game any longer. The Cougars offense came back onto the field to attempt a two-point conversion, which led to Donovan Smith taking a quarterback draw up the middle to walk out of Waco with a win and wave goodbye to the Baylor faithful.

Baylor falls to 3-6 on the year and must win out to make a bowl game. They’ll begin that quest next Saturday on the road when the Bears meet up with No. 23 Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on November 11th.