Bears Well-Rested Heading into Kansas Match Thursday

WACO, TX — Baylor’s volleyball team is diving back into conference play this week, facing Kansas tomorrow night at the Ferrell Center. It will mark eight days since their last match, so the Bears will be well rested, as they’re gunning for their fourth conference win on the season.

“Back to backs can really wear you out,” Ryan McGuyre said. “I know girls have midterms coming this week, so it gives them a chance to get a little extra time in academics, and then it’s like an extra day off in there too, kinda let bodies rest and heal you know. Nothing major just some lingering things and stuff like that, just a good chance for bodies to recover and lord willing we’re feeling really strong and ready for a good weekend.”