Been There, Done That: Baylor Receivers are All Ears With New Position Coach

WACO — Baylor’s Chansi Stuckey is getting his first chance to lead a position group and the wide receivers in his room are hanging on his every word.

Stuckey was a standout wide receiver and quarterback at Clemson before playing five years in the NFL as a wide receiver. Guys like senior RJ Snead want to go where he’s been so Snead is soaking up everything ha can from his coach.

“He’s brought joy, love, passion,” Snead said. “He’s a good guy, strong faith guy, and also his experience of being in the league has helped us out a lot because it’s kind of different when you have a coach that’s never played at that level where you want to go. But he’s been there. Like, I’m all ears to whatever he says, because I just want to hear it all and learn.”