Bell and McGuire Help Bridge The Gap for Baylor Football

WACO, Texas — Ten on-field Baylor football assistants met with the media for the first time, Tuesday, since Dave Aranda was hired.

Among the ten were familiar faces Joey McGuire and Shawn Bell who were retained by new head coach Dave Aranda.

McGuire was a potential replacement for Rhule during the coaching search, but ultimately was asked to stay on by Aranda once he was hired as Baylor’s Head Coach. McGuire commended Aranda for marrying what Matt Rhule did with his ideas on how to run the program.

“One thing that I can really appreciate every day with Coach Aranda, is he respects what has been done here the last three years,” McGuire said. “He’s really embraced it and it seems like he wants to merge what he was doing at LSU and what we’re doing here at Baylor not even X’s and O’s just overall, the concept of how to create the team and the culture.”

Shawn Bell also stayed on staff and will bump down the line to coach tight ends this season and he is thrilled with the progress that has been made at Baylor and wants to take the next step with this staff.

“This isn’t where I played,” Bell said with a laugh. “This isn’t the same logo — I guess it’s a different color logo, but this is a different environment. This is a different expectation. This is a different athletic program from top to bottom and you look at the things we’ve done in the football program since I left, the basketball program, it’s neat to see a neat to be a part of something to really take a lot of pride in.”