WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Monday, Baylor freshman guard/forward Bella Fontleroy was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season.

This comes after Fontleroy scored a team high 17 points in the Bears’ win over HCU on Sunday, while also bringing down a career high 11 rebounds as well. The double-double was the first for Fontleroy in her college career.

The 17 points against the Huskies also marked the fourth straight game in which she has reached double figure scoring.

Fontleroy becomes the first Bears to earn two Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors in the same season since Lauren Cox did so in 2016-17.

Baylor will next be in action on Wednesday, December 6th when they host UT-Arlington at 7:00 pm.