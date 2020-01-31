‘Better Than Last Year’s Team’ Baylor’s Versatility Has Them Poised for Another Title Run

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears lost a key piece to their 2019 title run when Kalani Brown departed for the WNBA, but Head Coach Kim Mulkey has moved some pieces around and now they could be even better.

“That’s a great team,” Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly said on Tuesday night after Baylor beat them 83-62. “I honestly think they may be better than they were last year. When you’ve got perimeter shooting the way they have the size and strength they have just an outstanding team.”

That’s high praise considering this team still is not 100% healthy, as Lauren Cox, Caitlin Bickle and NaLyssa Smith have all been working through various injuries this season.

Mulkey said she appreciates the compliments but there is still work to be done, but likes the pieces that are in place, that allow them to play different types of games.

“We have perimeter shooting that those coaches probably have not had to deal with in the last four years because you had Kalani Brown and Cox,” Mulkey said. “Now we don’t have Kalani, we have more of the athletic-type post player to go with Cox in there. So, I think that’s what they’re talking about the weapons and where the scoring will come from, are probably more evident.”

Baylor will look to continue their dominance over the Texas Longhorns on Friday night at 6:00pm at the Frank Erwin Center, in Austin.