Beware of Bears: Baylor Baseball Not Bothered By Low Preseason Expectations

WACO — The Baylor baseball team was picked 8th in the preseason Big 12 Coaches poll after seeing some big names go early in the MLB Draft over the last two years.

Senior Catcher Andy Thomas has been around this program long enough to know the preseason standings have no bearing on the final standings.

“We’re always underrated,” he said. “I don’t know what it is but we’d rather be at the bottom then rise to the top than visa versa. So we see that, it motivates us a little bit but we don’t spend too much time on it.”

Head Coach Steve Rodriguez has never had a Baylor team finish below 6th in the final standings and The Las Vegas Native is plenty comfortable with the odds against them.

“When you go into a casino and the odds are against you as soon as you walk in and they play it that way,” he said. “If I listened to critics I don’t know if I’d actually be doing what I do. Being 8th, sure. Nobody has seen us play in 2 years so it’s gonna be interesting. We’ll just will have to see, fortunately we still have to play the game and if we were going paper against paper that would be one thing but that’s the joy of this we actually still get to go play and just like in Vegas sometimes there’s some people who win a lot”

The Bears will open the season on Friday, February 19th.