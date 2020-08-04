Big 12 Conference Announces 10-Game Football Schedule

WACO– The Big 12 announced their plans for a 10-game football season, that begins in September, late on Monday night.

Big 12 members will play their nine conference games and will be allowed one non-conference opponent.

The anticipated start date is somewhere in mid-to-late September, and allows the Big 12 Title game to be moved back to December 12th or December 19th.

In a statement, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said this gives the conference the flexibility to play as much of a season as possible.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” He said. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”