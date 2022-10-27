IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – The Big 12 Conference announced the conference portion of the 2023 spring baseball schedule on Thursday, with Baylor set to compete in the traditional 24-game slate.

The Bears open up league play by hosting Kansas State on March 17-19, before traveling to Oklahoma State for a three-game set on March 24-26.

Baylor heads to Kansas on March 31-April 2, then welcomes defending national runner-up Oklahoma to Baylor Ballpark on April 6-8. The Bears take on Texas in Waco the following weekend, April 14-16, before hitting the road for Lubbock to face Texas Tech on April 21-23.

Baylor closes out its home conference ledger against West Virginia on April 28-30 at Baylor Ballpark and finishes up at TCU on May 12-14. The 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is scheduled for May 24-28 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

All series dates are subject to change. Finalized dates and times will be announced by institutions prior to the start of the season. Season ticket information, as well as Baylor’s complete 2023 schedule, will be released in the coming days.

2023 Big 12 Baseball Schedule (Conference Only)

March 17-19 (Fri-Sun)

Kansas State at Baylor



March 24-26 (Fri-Sun)

Baylor at Oklahoma State



March 31-April 2 (Fri-Sun)

Baylor at Kansas



April 6-8 (Thurs-Sat)

Oklahoma at Baylor



April 14-16 (Fri-Sun)

Texas at Baylor



April 21-23 (Fri-Sun)

Baylor at Texas Tech

April 28-30 (Fri-Sun)

West Virginia at Baylor



May 12-14 (Fri-Sun)

Baylor at TCU



2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

Wednesday, May 24-Sunday, May 28, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas