Big 12 Announces Conference Baseball Schedule

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Big 12 Conference officially announced the 2021 baseball conference slate on Friday morning. Baylor will play 24 conference games, beginning with Texas on March 19-21 at Baylor Ballpark.

In addition to Texas, the Bears have another three home-conference series including West Virginia (April 9-11), Kansas State (May 7-9) and Oklahoma (May 20-22). BU’s road series include TCU (March 26-28), Kansas (April 16-18), Texas Tech (April 23-25) and Oklahoma State (May 14-16). The 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26-Sunday, May 30 in Oklahoma City.

All series dates are subject to change and finalized dates and times will be announced by institutions prior to the start of the season. Ticket information for Baylor baseball home games will be announced at a later date.

2021 Big 12 Conference Baseball Schedule (Baylor)

March 19-21 (Fri. – Sun.)

Texas at Baylor

March 26-28 (Fri. – Sun.)

Baylor at TCU

April 9-11 (Fri. – Sun.)

West Virginia at Baylor

April 16-18 (Fri. – Sun.)

Baylor at Kansas

April 23-25 (Fri. – Sun.)

Baylor at Texas Tech

May 7-9 (Fri. – Sun.)

K-State at Baylor

May 14-16 (Fri. – Sun.)

Baylor at Oklahoma State

May 20-22 (Thurs. – Sat.)

Oklahoma at Baylor