Big 12 Expansion big win for Baylor Recruiting

WACO, TX — On Saturday, October 16th, Baylor’s football team will play their future conference foe, BYU, as they’re one of the four schools moving to the Big 12. With the expansion becoming official on Friday, it is a big win in recruiting, for all sports teams at Baylor.

“Recruiting is a big piece of it, you think about our footprint, we expanded our footprint,” Mack Rhoades said. “That’s a that’s a big part of it, you know, to get into to Florida, to get into to the state of Ohio. I’ll call it the Rockies rather than Utah. But to get into that area, I think that’s big and huge. And, you know, for our coaches, just the fact that we have stability, we have certainty. And there’s no doubt in any of our minds that that the Big 12 will continue to have national relevancy.”