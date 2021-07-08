Big 12 Preseason Poll: Baylor’s Bernard & Pitre Named to All-Big 12 Team

WACO, TX — The Big 12 football preseason poll was released today, and Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard and safety Jalen Pitre were named to the All-Big 12 team. Last year, Bernard played in five games before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury, but in those games, he amassed 55 tackles and led the Big 12 in tackles per contest, while finishing with 3.5 sacks.
Pitre started in all nine games in 2020, and finished with 60 tackles, with a pair of interceptions, and was named to the First Team All-Big 12, and was honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
The Big 12 Preseason poll results are as follows:
- Oklahoma 386 points
- Iowa State 351 points
- Texas 273
- Oklahoma State 266
- TCU 255
- West Virginia 185
- Kansas State 163
- Baylor 124
- Texas Tech 103
- Kansas 39