Big 12 Pushes Baylor Lady Bears Game Back By One Day

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced that Baylor’s women’s basketball contest at Oklahoma will move from Saturday to Sunday at 1 p.m.

Inclement weather drove the decision to move the game, which had been originally scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. to the new time Sunday. The game will broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma as originally scheduled and on the radio on ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM/92.3 FM. This marks the second-straight game affected by the artic wave that hit Texas and its power grid. Wednesday’s home matchup between Baylor and West Virginia in Waco was postponed. Also, the Big 12 announced that Texas’ matchup with TCU in Fort Worth Wednesday has been pushed to March 7.