WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams now know what their paths will look like in the first season of the new Big 12 Conference.

Let's get to work.



Our 2023-2024 schedule is here 🗓️#SicEm | #CultureofJOY — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) September 26, 2023

Scott Drew’s team will start its conference season with a trip to Oklahoma State on January 6th and will wrap up the slate at Texas Tech on March 9th.

The Bears will play five games against new members of the conference this upcoming season, and three against outgoing members Texas and Oklahoma in their final season in the league.

Meanwhile, Nicki Collen and company will open up with a trip to Texas on December 30th, and will end the regular season on February 21st by hosting Kansas.

The Bears will play four games against the new members of the Big 12 during the 2023/24 season, while playing three against Texas and Oklahoma before they part for the SEC.