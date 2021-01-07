Big Bad Bears: No. 2 Baylor Looks to Have it All in 2021

WACO — The Baylor men’s basketball team is off to a 10-0 start for the fifth time in program history and they aren’t just winning they are winning in dominant fashion winning all 10 games by double digits.

The Bears have the look of a team that has it all in 2021. Baylor is leading the Big 12 scoring an average of 91.2 points per game. Their offense is led by junior Davion Mitchell and has two of the top six scorers in the Big 12 in Jared Butler and Macio Teague.

While they are blitzing you with their offense their defense is second in the conference allowing just 62.4 points per game. They are coming off a game where they held the second best offensive team in the conference to their lowest point total of the season (61).

Baylor also hits you quick. They have built leads of at least 13 points in all 10 games this season, and to dig out of those holes, you’re going to need to contend with one of the best benches in college basketball that is outscoring teams by an average of over 20 points per game.