Big Day of Upsets in Indy at the NCAA Tournament

by: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (AP) – Four upsets in eight second-round games at the NCAA Tournament may be a sign the mid-major revolution is on. Or maybe not.

It’s too soon to draw conclusions, but there’s few who doubt the little guys had a good day Sunday and four more mid-majors will pick up the banner in games Monday. No. 11 seed Loyola and No. 15 Oral Roberts are headed to the Sweet 16 after stunning top-seeded Illinois and seventh-seeded Florida, and neither cares much for the Cinderella label.

Says Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills, “We are not capitulating to anybody here.”

