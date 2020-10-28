Big Plays Play Big Part in Baylor’s Loss to Texas

WACO — The baylor defense has been a bright spot for the team early in the season, And the stats back that up.

Baylor ranks in the top 3 in the conference in scoring defense pass defense and pass defense efficiency.

But on Saturday the bears were bit by the big play bug allowing plays of 42, 47 and 72 yards that all led to Texas points. Coming into this game their biggest play given up was only 25 yards on a running play against West Virginia. The uncharacteristic busts are not something Aranda expects to continue.

“Our answer to that is to detail that is and it’s to take three receivers over here and specifically run the routes that we’ve been hurt by, that we’re expecting TCU to either copycat and/or are close to those; and take two receivers over here and work those routes and really be specific about where our eyes are at, where hands need to be, how the feet need to work, and really kind of dive into that,” Aranda said. “Because I think the ability to spend time there is going to pay off when things do go fast and there is an autopilot sense to it, your training will take over.”