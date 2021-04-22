Big Plays Start Small for The Baylor Wide Recievers

WACO — Baylor 1st year wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey takes over a group that has shown their big play ability during their time in Waco.

Last year wasn’t exactly a banner year for the Baylor offense but Stucky believes his group of wide receivers that are capable of big plays, but making those types of big plays start with small details.

“First thing I want to do when I came, you say hey I believe in you. I believe in you. Hey, I believe in you,” Stuckey said. “You’re here for a reason. You try to see who they are as a player and develop that, hey, if you if you can run deep hey this is what you need to do to run deep but before you get to 40 yards, there are things you have to do at five yards and at 10 yards.”