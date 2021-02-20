Bizarre 72+ Hours for Baylor’s Steve Rodriguez

WACO, TX — The Baylor Bears open their season this weekend, playing a three game series against The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The Bears will play a double header tomorrow, followed by a game on Monday, and it’s been a whirlwind for Steve Rodriguez, scrambling the last few days, to ensure his team would open their season this weekend.

“It’s definitely been a grind, and I told our coaches ‘this has been the most bizarre 72 plus hours that I’ve ever had to deal with,'” Steve Rodriguez said. “It was all over the map, we were everywhere possibly going to UNLV, down to Rice, so we were literally looking at every possibility just to be able to play on opening weekend.”