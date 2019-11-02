Black and Blue Brewer: Baylor QB Takes Lumps Against WVU

WACO, Texas — Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was sacked seven times in a 17-14 win over West Virginia on Thursday night.

On the night Brewer was credited with 19 carries total, and made a few big runs late in the game, putting his body on the line for a few extra yards at times. Brewer plans on taking full advantage of the extra couple of days until they start preparing for TCU.

“It will probably take a few days,” he said when asked how long it will take him to recover. “I’ll come in tomorrow, get in the ice, get into the hot tub, get some rehab and stuff like that. throughout the season, at this point no one feels great. You’ve just got to do your best and be mature about it, and do the certain things necessary for your body to feel as good as it can.”

Head coach Matt Rhule admired the way Charlie handled himself in that game willing the offense to succeed in big moments.

“There’s just no quit in him,” Rhule said. “There’s no complaining in him. He just keeps playing. We ran a lot of quarterback draw tonight at different times. He made some big runs for us in the quarterback draw game and you know, he’s a winner. He protects the football, so gives you a lot of opportunities to do a lot of different things.”

Brewer and The Bears will be off until Saturday November 9th when they travel to TCU.