WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor starting quarterback Blake Shapen is on the move to Starkville, Mississippi after entering his name into the transfer portal on Monday.

Shapen announced he’s committing to Mississippi State to join the Bulldogs and will not return to Baylor for the 2024 season. His backup quarterback while in the green and gold, Sawyer Robertson, remains on the roster after transferring from the Bulldogs just a season ago.

Shapen tallied 5,574 career passing yards, 42 total touchdowns and 13 interceptions in three years with the Bears that included a Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl win in 2021.