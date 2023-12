WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Blake Shapen officially entered his name into the transfer portal with the portal opening on Monday.

Shapen’s departure comes after Baylor’s hiring of former Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital. Spavital said he’s been in talks with Shapen about returning to the program but the talks are ongoing.

If Shapen leaves Baylor, he finishes his time in the green and gold with 5,574 yards passing, 42 total touchdowns and 13 interceptions in three seasons.