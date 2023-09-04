WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team will debut a new starting quarterback on Saturday, as Dave Aranda announced that Blake Shapen will miss two to three weeks with an MCL injury that he suffered against Texas State.

BREAKING: Dave Aranda says that Blake Shapen will miss two to three weeks with an MCL injury.



It'll be Sawyer Robertson getting his first career collegiate start on Saturday against Utah. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 4, 2023

Shapen looked hobbled during most of the second half in the Bears’ loss to the Bobcats over the weekend, but played through the pain to throws for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

With his absence, Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson will get a chance to start his first career collegiate game, after coming in to throw for 113 yards and an interception in relief on Saturday.

That start will come against Utah team that will enter the contest ranked in the top-15 nationally. Kickoff in that game is set for Saturday, September 9th at 11:00 am on ESPN.