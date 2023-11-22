WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor Football will be without its starter under center on Saturday, as Dave Aranda confirmed on his weekly show that Blake Shapen will miss the team’s season finale against West Virginia.

This comes after he suffered a head injury in the final minutes of the Bears’ loss to TCU in Fort Worth.

Shapen also missed three games early on in the season after he hurt his MCL in the season opener against Texas State.

Aranda also said that both Sawyer Robertson and RJ Martinez are getting reps with the starting offense, as both could see playing time on Saturday.

Kickoff between the Bears and Mountaineers in set for Saturday, November 25th at 6:00 pm.