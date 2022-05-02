WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both Baylor Tennis teams are back in the NCAA Tournament following the release of the brackets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

For the Baylor Men’s team, the Bears come in as the No. 3 overall seed, as they will host first and second round matchups.

Michael Woodson’s team will open up its run in the tournament with a first round match against Abilene Christian. That game will take place on on Friday, May 7th at 6:00 pm. With a win, the Bears will take on either Texas A&M or Tulsa.

Meanwhile, the Baylor Women’s Tennis team will go down to College Station, and open up its 2022 NCAA Tournament with a matchup against Washington on Friday, May 7th at 10:00 am. If the Bears win, they will take on either Texas A&M or Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.