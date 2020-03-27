Bowlsby: Extra Year of Eligibility Needs More Exploration

WACO, Texas — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby met with the media on a conference call on Thursday touching on a variety of topics including the extra year of eligibility for Spring Athletes.

Bowlsby a former division-one college wrestler said he feels for those athletes that lost an opportunity to compete for an NCAA title, but this is a complex issue that needs a deep dive before any kind of final decision is made.

“It has a lot of complexity,” Bowlsby said. “It is very expensive, as a result of continuation scholarships, and in the end there’s a number of different NCAA bylaws that need to be altered in order to accommodate some of the elements. We’re just starting to talk about it but the one thing I have kind of come to closure on with it is, I really think as much as everybody wants to know if they’re going to get another year. I think we would be well served by waiting a period of time.”

NCAA Division two has already granted their spring sports an extra year of eligibility, but Division one is yet to make a decision.