Brazos Valley Receivers Hope to Make The Most of Their Trip to The Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Alabama — Baylor Receiver Denzel Mims and Texas A&M receiver Quartney Davis played their college football 90-miles apart, but this week they are teammates at the Reece’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Both pass-catchers are suiting up for the ‘North’ squad this week hoping to make a good impression on the NFL personnel keeping a close eye on them this week.

“I just want to come out and compete and just is prove that I’m meant to be in the NFL,” Mims said. “That’s where I want to be. It would mean a lot. Out of my brothers, I’d be the first out of my brothers to make the NFL and it would mean a lot to me and my family.”

.@AggieFootball WR Quartney Davis (@QuartneyDavis1) wasn't the only one shocked at @seniorbowl media day to see a player on a team down south, playing on the north team.



"I'm pretty sure Texas is down south." pic.twitter.com/8O6cmQ7CLy — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) January 21, 2020

Davis not sure how a player from Texas A&M ended up on the “North” Team but he’s looking forward to making the most of this opportunity this week.

“I’d like to show my speed,” Davis said. “Being able to get downfield, yards after the catch, route-running ability catching the football you know all the things that you look for in the wide receiver just so that I can showcase all those things.”

The Senior Bowl kicks off at 1:30pm on Saturday afternoon at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, in Mobile.