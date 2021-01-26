BU-ilding It Up: Scott Drew Has a Once Dormant Program, Prominently Featured in Championship Chase

WACO — The Baylor Bears played 2 games as a ranked team in their 97 years prior to Scott Drew’s arrival, and will play their 256th in his 18 years on campus tomorrow night against Kansas State.

Drew took over a program in 2003 that was mired in an ugly scandal that had only made one NCAA tournament appearance (1988) since their Final Four appearance in 1950 when the NCAA tournament featured only eight teams. Since then the Bears have made the tournament eight times with a pair of elite eight and a pair of sweet 16 appearances.

“I believed in the mission of Baylor University,” Drew said when asked what he saw in Baylor. “I believed in the administrators and their vision. And obviously being in the Big 12 Conference — it’s a conference that, six out of the last seven years, has been the best conference for a reason. And looking at when I got here, I knew all the opportunities, our players would have and our staff would have here and again if you believe in the people and you believe in what they’re about what they stand for, then you can accomplish, most anything.”

When asked what makes Drew most proud he deflected the praise to all of his players and coaches that helped him get Baylor to this point.

“I’m proud of what the players have accomplished because without them and the staff, none of this is possible,” he said. “As a coach, you live to see your players be excited and to see their joy that they have. And the staff for their hard work they put in so and and I love seeing our past players who poured in so much of their time and effort to create our culture and program be able to be excited about what the guys are doing and help to continue to be a part of it.”