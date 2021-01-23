Butler’s 22 Lead No. 2 Baylor Past Oklahoma State 81-66

Baylor

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, rear, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points to help No. 2 Baylor rally from a halftime deficit and beat undermanned Oklahoma State 81-66. Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham did not play because of COVID-19 protocols. He is the Big 12’s leading scorer. Key reserve Rondel Walker also sat out with an arm injury, leaving Oklahoma State with eight players available. The Cowboys still led early in the second half before Baylor took control. The Bears shot 53% after the break. Mark Vital scored a career-high 19 points for Baylor.

