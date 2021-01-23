Butler’s 22 Lead No. 2 Baylor Past Oklahoma State 81-66

WACO -- The Baylor men's basketball team has it all. They are the best scoring offense in the Big 12 and the second best defense in the conference, but both will be tested against Oklahoma State this weekend.

In addition to boasting one of the best players in the country who will be cashing an NBA paycheck next year in Cade Cunningham, who leads the league in scoring. The 'Pokes as a whole are the 3rd best offensive team in the league. For Baylor the key to defending them will start on the offensive end and not turning the ball over 18 times like they have the last 2 games.