WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor’s fantastic freshman defensive back Caden Jenkins once again earned praise for his performance this past week, as the Big 12 named him as its defensive player of the week.

Against UCF, Jenkins made two gigantic plays to help spark the Bears, first by picking off Timmy McClain with the Knights deep in Baylor territory late in the third quarter. He followed that up in the fourth quarter by returning a fumble 72-yards for a touchdown to get the Bears within a field goal of completing the historic comeback.

With the honor, Jenkins becomes the first Baylor freshman to ever be named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

He will have a chance to put together another impressive performance this week, when the Bears host Texas Tech on Saturday, October 7th at 7:00 pm.