WACO, TX (FOX 44) — One of Baylor’s biggest bright spots in 2023 earned postseason accolades on Friday. The Athletic tabbed cornerback Caden Jenkins as a second-team freshman All-American following a standout rookie season in the green and gold.

Jenkins added 37 total tackles in 2023 to go along with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, one of which resulting in a touchdown to help aid Baylor to its largest comeback in school history in week five against UCF.