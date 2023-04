UNCASVILLE, CT (FOX 44) — After a stellar senior season, Baylor Basketball’s Caitlin Bickle will get her shot at the next level, as she will go to training camp with the Connecticut Sun.

Bickle took full advantage of extended minutes this past season, as she set new career highs in both points (11.9) and rebounds (7.1).

For her efforts she was named to both the All-Big 12 Second team and All-Big 12 Defensive team.

Training camp for the Connecticut Sun will begin on Sunday, April 30th.