Calling Time: Baylor’s Rodriguez and Moore Making The Most of Unfamiliar Circumstances

WACO, Texas — For most of their lives Baylor Baseball coach Steve Rodriguez and Softball coach Glenn Moore have spent Aprils hunkered down in a dugout away from their families.

This year however their seasons have been cut short taking each of them away from the game that they love but keeping them around the people they love.

“I think our coaches and all the coaches in the country feel the same way,” Rodriguez said. “You want to feel like you’re doing what you’re supposed to do. But I think all of us have had an opportunity to reconnect with our families.”

Moore has found himself with a lot more time at home but he has been enjoying the little things during this unexpected down-time.

“We’ve been able to do a little fishing and some projects,” Moore said. “Mrs. Moore has plenty of projects to do so we’ve been doing projects, family time has been great.”

While his players are sheltered in place during down time Rodriguez wants them to remain active while enjoying this rare opportunity to be with family, at this time of year.

“Go out, be active,” Rodriguez said when asked for his advice to his players. “Go for a walk, go for a run, go fish, go hunt go, go help your parents in the yard, go pull weeds go get outside and do something that’s going to make yourself active. One, it’ll keep your body in shape. But two, it keeps your mind and your athleticism there as well. What you don’t want to do is have a car in park for a long time then ask it to be a Formula One car.”

Moore wants to make sure his girls take care of their business in the classroom but beyond that he knows they are working to stay sharp.

“Rest and recover and Concentrate on schoolwork,” Moore said. “I don’t know that we need to overload them with work but our kids are pretty self motivated. So they’re, they’re looking for ways to get an advantage.”

It’s definitely an unfamiliar feeling for both of these competitors to be sitting idle in the spring but Rodriguez is looking at the extra time at home as a blessing.

“35 years I’ve never had a spring break and now I get to have like summer break for for unfortunately a very long time. It’s been great. I’ll be honest with you in regards to that aspect.”