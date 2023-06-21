COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (FOX 44) — USA Volleyball’s National Team Development Program announced Baylor freshman Averi Carlson and junior Lauren Briseño as two of 20 players to represent team USA on the 2023 Women’s Collegiate National Team.

Averi Carlson quickly burst onto the scene in her freshman year at Baylor, being named All-Big 12 first team as well as winning Big 12 freshman of the year.

Lauren Briseño also had a stellar 2022 campaign for the Bears as the starting Libero. The junior started all 32 matches in her sophomore season, putting up double-figure digs in 24 matches.