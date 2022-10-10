CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 44) — On Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers officially announced that they had fired current head coach, and former Baylor Head Football Coach, Matt Rhule.

#Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhulehttps://t.co/ihOk3QJsvH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 10, 2022

The move comes after the team’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped the team to 1-4 on the season.

Rhule was in the middle of his third season with the franchise, but to this point has never led the team to more than five wins in a season. At the time of his firing, he had an 11-27 record as the coach in Carolina.

He took the Panthers job on January 7th, 2020, following three seasons as the head coach in Waco. During Rhule’s time with Baylor, he took the Bears from 1-11 in his first season in 2017, to 11-3 in his final season in 2019.

Rhule becomes the first NFL Head Coach to be fired this season. Panthers defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will take over as the team’s interim head coach.