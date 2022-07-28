WACO, TX (FOX 44) — More preseason accolades roll in for Texas A&M and Baylor football.

The Wuerffel Trophy, which goes to the player that best combines athletic achievement with the same success in the community and classroom, added two central Texas standouts Thursday.

Baylor tight-end Ben Sims and Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson are the latest players to be added to the watch list.

Aggies running back Devon Achane also received preseason recognition Thursday. Achane was named to the Hornung Award watch list. The Hornung Award is given to the most versatile player in college football.