COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — A quality match between the Baylor Bears and Texas A&M Aggies ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

The Bears struck first in the 15th minute when Tyler Isgrig found Ashley Merrill who put it past the goalkeeper for her first goal of 2023 to take a 1-0 lead.

The Aggies dominated the majority of the game, tallying 22 shots, six of which on goal compared to just five shots and two of them on goal for the Bears.

In the 75th minute Texas A&M finally broke through. A foul in the box set up Maile Hayes for a penalty kick that she buried in the right corner to level the score.

Baylor returns home for their home opener on Thursday, August 31st at 7:00 p.m.

Texas A&M stays at Ellis Field for their next match against Tulsa on Thursday, August 31st at 7:00 p.m.