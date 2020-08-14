Baylor’s Charlie Brewer is Looking Forward to a Big Senior Season

WACO — Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer is set to lead his Bears into one of the strangest seasons we’ve ever seen.

During an offseason where the players weren’t allowed to be on campus together very much new Head Coach Dave Aranda said he could see Brewer’s leadership shine through.

“From the The moment I’ve met him till now has been just a steady progression of just growing into a leader,” he said. “He’s really feeling comfortable with who he is, how he goes about things and I’m so proud of him.”

Brewer’s new offensive coordinator Larry Fedora said Brewer is a football junkie and the ultimate teammate.

“What I’ve noticed from Charlie is a heck of a leader,” he said. “He cares about his team and cares about his teammates. He does not want to let anybody down, and he wants to work extremely hard.”

Fedora brings an offense to Baylor with some of the same “spread” principals Brewer ran in high school at Lake Travis and he’s excited to show off what this offense is capable of.

“We’re gonna play with a lot of tempo,” he said. “We’re gonna play fast. The ball is going to be out of my hand quickly. We’re still gonna establish a running game, as well as take a lot of shots on the field so I think you’re gonna see, you know, some fast tempo, and a lot of big plays.”

Brewer showed up as a freshman and immediately made himself a factor in the quarterback competition as a true freshman. Now as he enters his senior season he’s seen the program come a long way.

“The program’s in a great place right now,” Brewer said. “I think that we’ve established a winning culture here, and you know I’m really excited to, you know, continue that this fall going in my last year, I’m excited. I know that we got a really good offense this year, and I’m ready to put it on display this year.”