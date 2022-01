WACO, TX — Baylor Football will have a key part of its defensive backfield back for the 2022 season, as starting safety Christian Morgan announced that he will return for a final season in Waco.

Can’t wait to run it back with my bruddas one last time. A chance to capitalize on an opportunity to be great! #PTR #wholelottagrit — Christian Morgan (@Christianm_4) January 5, 2022

This past season played in 12 games, and recorded 22 tackles and six pass breakups.