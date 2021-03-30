Climbing The Mountain: Drew and Baylor Take Next Step on Journey to National Title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baylor reached the Final Four for the first time in 71 years, getting 22 points from MaCio Teague and a dominating defensive performance from Davion Mitchell to beat Arkansas 81-72.

The South Region final was a reunion of former Southwest Conference programs aiming to join another (Houston) in the Final Four.

The top-seeded Bears had not been able to get over the Elite Eight hump in two previous tries under Scott Drew and appeared to be barreling toward a blowout.

The Razorbacks trimmed an 18-point lead down to four. The Bears ran away from there, right into next weekend’s Final Four against the Cougars.

