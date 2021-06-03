Collen Inks All Big 12 Oklahoma State Transfer, Asberry

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor Head Women’s Basketball Coach Nicki Collen announced her first signing Thursday with impactful guard transfer Ja’Mee Asberry joining the squad. The second-year redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility after a second-team All-Big 12 performance for Oklahoma State last season.

Asberry will bolster a backcourt that includes Sarah Andrews, Jordan Lewis, Kamaria McDaniel and Jaden Owens.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ja’mee to the Baylor women’s basketball program. She had a breakout year in 2020-21 at Oklahoma State, doubling her scoring average, and she was one of the Big 12 leaders in several offensive categories,” said Collen. “Ja’mee has the ability to play on and off the ball, and she will be a great fit for our offensive style. She is a tough kid who has improved each year, and we can’t wait to see her continued growth here at Baylor, on and off the court.”

Asberry’s award-winning performance for the Cowgirls included a career-best 17.0 points per game as a redshirt junior. She shot .419 percent from beyond the arc, hitting 78 of 186 attempts. She carried an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.7 and averaged 3.8 assists per contest. She ranked second in the Big 12 in both 3-point field goal percentage and 3-pointers made while ranking 11th in the league in scoring.

She helped guide Oklahoma State to a second-round appearance in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual national champion Stanford.

“I chose Baylor because it’s like a family there with a great coach and even better teammates,” said Asberry. “I could not wait to be a part of that.”

Asberry eclipsed the 20-point mark eight times during her redshirt junior season with a season-high of 28 points twice vs. Texas Tech, Jan. 2 and vs. Oklahoma, March 12. Three different games, she hit six three-point field goals, including all six without a miss vs. the Red Raiders in January.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Asberry averaged 6.8 points per game and hit 30 three-point field goals in as many games. As a redshirt freshman in 2018-19, Asberry averaged 6.5 points per game and 2.0 assists in 30 games while nailing 31 three-point field goals. She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 team as a freshman.

Prior to Oklahoma State, the Tulsa, Okla., native was a standout at East Central High School where she led her team to Class 5A state championship and was named the state tournament MVP. Asberry was named the Tulsa World’s All-World Player of the Year as a junior in 2016. She opted out of her senior season due to injury and enrolled at OSU in January of 2018 where she used her redshirt.

Asberry will declare a major at a later date at Baylor but plans to work in law enforcement when her basketball career is over.