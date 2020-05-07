Coming For The Crown: Texas Aiming For The Gold Standard in Big 12 Women’s Basketball

AUSTIN — The Texas Longhorns have added some serious muscle to their women’s basketball program pulling Vic Schaefer away from Mississippi State to get the Horns back to an Elite level.

There is a road block at the top of the Big 12 though as Baylor has won the last nine Big 12 titles in Women’s basketball.

Johnnie Harris one of the top-assistant coaches in women’s college basketball that has been with Schaefer since they were assistants at Texas A&M together from 2007-2012.

Harris is confident they can get back to a level where they can compete against the Lady Bears, but they just have to get their team believing it’s possible again after losing to Baylor 22 times in their last 23 meetings, treating Baylor with a UCONN-Like reverence, when Mississippi State knocked them off in the 2017 Final Four.

“I remember when we went back and we played the University of Connecticut, in Dallas and they had beat us by 60 the year before,” she said. “We had to come with an approach that we’re going to get this done. Nobody believed we were going to get it done. We had to kind of build it in our kids that, ‘Hey, they are beatable. You can do this, but this is what you have to do to do it. And we’ll do the same thing. We know Baylor is a great team, Kim does a great job with that team. We have a lot of respect for her, but we’ll figure out how to get it done.”