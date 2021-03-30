Competition Ramps Up in Spring For Baylor Football

WACO — The Baylor football team is working through their second spring with Dave Aranda working towards their spring game on April 24th.

The Bears began padded practices this week and outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire likes what he is seeing from a competition standpoint.

“Today was are really kind of true first back to back padded days,” McGuire said. “So I know they’re a little tired but I think at the end, when we’re competing — when you put the ball down here at Baylor then our guys are going to compete and I thought you saw that back and forth. It was a couple interceptions a couple of trick plays for touchdowns, you know, so it’s kind of right now going back and forth of who’s winning that period and winning the day.”