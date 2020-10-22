Competition Rises to the Talent Level for Baylor Men’s Basketball

WACO — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team is returning boat-loads of talent from a team that spent five weeks at number one.

The Bears return four of their top leaders in minutes played and six of their top eight scorers from last year’s team. While the Bears will have to wait for late November to play actual games, Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew said his guys have already cranked up the competition in the practice gym.

“At the end of the day, you’re going to practice a lot more than you play games so if you have competitive practices everybody gets better,” Drew said. “Because of the high character and the great teammates and the player leadership I mean it’s fun as a coach to go to practice every day they bring a great energy about them and they want to get better they want like a geek. If you try to take it easy to get embarrassed. So, makes it for a fun time for us coaches.”