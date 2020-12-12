Conference Comes Early for Baylor in 2020

WACO — The 2nd-ranked Baylor Men’s basketball team has just four games under their belt in 2020 but now they are preparing to host 13th ranked Texas two and a half weeks into the season.

With this Baylor team though they are as prepared as anybody to play a familiar opponent this early in the season.

“definitely being a veteran team really helps,” Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew said. “Because if that wasn’t the case. It’d be hard with just a few games and not a chance to see them scrimmage and extra practices from the summer. So we’re blessed and fortunate from that standpoint. The other thing is, I think you look at conference play, especially returning players, they understand other teams tendencies.”

Baylor guard Macio Teague knows there are no real secrets with this team so he is ready for the challenge on Sunday.

“It helps a lot because we have a lot of chemistry,” he said. “We have a lot of leadership on the team. A lot of guys who are coming back and a lot of guys who enjoy playing with each other. So I feel like everybody knows what we’d like to do.”