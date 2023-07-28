CINCINNATI, OH (FOX 44) — The Bears should be well-rested after a bye week in week seven of the 2023 football season to prepare for the road trip to face off against Cincinnati for the first time in program history in week eight.

The Bearcats are a new-look squad any which way you spin it, with changes to the coaching staff and a haul of transfers entering the school with a mission to show out in their first year in the Big 12 conference.

“I think more than anything, our guys are looking toward the future,” Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield said. “I think they’re looking forward to playing in the Big 12 and competing for championships at the highest level.”

Satterfield enters the program in his first year as the Bearcats’ head coach after holding the same position at Louisville from 2019-2022. He brings a fast-paced running offense that figures to fit well with quarterback transfer Emory Jones who’s started for the University of Florida and Arizona State before landing in Cincinnati.

Satterfield’s staff lost ten transfers to the portal while bringing in seven new additions in 2022. Only one scholarship player from last season remained when the dust settled.

“We also added not only good players but guys that have experience playing in big contests, just not for Cincinnati,” Satterfield said. “So, this fall camp will be big for them toget acclimated with our offense.”

The biggest strength of the Bearcats coming into 2023 is up front with their defensive line. The stout unit helped lead Cincinnati to the top of the American Athletic Conference in total and scoring defense. Satterfield also brings his defensive coordinator, Bryan Brown that helped coach the Louisville defense to the most sacks in the nation last year.

Baylor will seek to start the head-to-head record off in the win column when they travel to Nippert Stadium on October 21st.