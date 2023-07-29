WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears walked out of Ames in 2022 with a win but can they stave off the Cyclones who are looking for a rebound season in 2023?
Take a look at our preview of the Iowa State Cyclones in Week nine of our countdown to camp.
